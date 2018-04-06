Image copyright Google

Police are appealing for information about a "violent and brutal" attack by two youths in Glasgow city centre.

The pair targeted a 21-year-old man after he stopped to ask two women for directions near to the Euro Hostel on Broomielaw around 17:00 on 5 April.

The two boys, aged between 12 and 16, assaulted him before running off with the women towards the Riverboat Casino.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. The incident is being treated as attempted murder.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Jacket thrown into river

Det Sgt Alan Moir said: "This was a violent and brutal attack which has left a man with incredibly serious injuries. It is vital that we trace those responsible.

"We know from CCTV that the first boy threw a black jacket into the river as he ran off from the scene and therefore we are asking people to think back, were you in the area around the time of the attack? Did you see anybody throwing anything into the water or running from the area?

"It was still early in the evening and there would have been people going home from work and out walking, running or cycling.

"If anyone has any information we would urge you to come forward and contact us."

The two suspects are described as white and aged between 12-16 years old.

The first boy had medium, dark hair and was wearing black trousers, trainers and a grey North Face hoodie.

The second boy had fair hair and was wearing a white and red Lacoste hooded top, blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He was carrying a black rucksack.