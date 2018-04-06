Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police spoke to bus passengers in a bid to locate Julie Reilly who has been missing since 6 April

The family of a Glasgow woman who has been missing for two months have made an appeal for information.

Julie Reilly, 47, was last seen on CCTV at 17:00 on 6 February in an Aldi in the Govan area of Glasgow.

She was reported missing on 15 February when she failed to turn up for appointments, but extensive searches have failed to find any trace of her.

Her mother Margaret Hanlon, 69, and sister Lynne Bryce, 36, have urged Ms Reilly to contact them

Speaking at a media conference on Friday morning, Mrs Hanlon said: "Please, please if you are out there somewhere, Julie, please let us know you are ok.

"We are all so sick with worry for your safety. We love you so much and need you back home with us."

Ms Reilly, who was a frequent user of local public transport, was last seen in an Aldi store on Paisley Road West.

On Thursday, detectives boarded buses and spoke to passengers and handed out leaflets, hoping to jog someone's memory.

Police Scotland has employed its underwater unit, dog branch and specialist search officers as part of their investigation.

Ms Reilly, a mother and grandmother who has been known to use the surnames Hanlon, Martin and Collins, is white, about 5ft tall, of medium with short hair that had been dyed blonde.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, jeans and aqua-coloured trainers.