A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Glasgow's Calton area.

A man was assaulted on Abercromby Street near Millroad Street at about 09:00 on Sunday 18 February.

The 29-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with severe facial injuries.

Police believe the man in the image was with two other men at the time of the incident.

He is white, in his 20s, and has short dark hair, cropped at the sides.

He spoke with a Glasgow accent and was wearing a green quilted jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.