Former Celtic Boys Club coach and founder Jim Torbett is to stand trial charged with historic sexual abuse of six young boys.

Mr Torbett, 70, of Kelvindale, faced the allegations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The pensioner is accused of a total of 12 charges dating from January 1970 to August 1994.

The alleged victims are said to have been between four and 14 when Mr Torbett is accused of abusing them.

A number of locations are listed on the indictment including Barrowfield Football Ground in Glasgow's London Road, where Celtic used to train.

Trial date set

Offences are said to have occurred at Mr Torbett's home, dormitories in Belgium and France as well as training facilities in Glasgow's west end and Bristol, England.

Prosecutors also list "factory premises" known as The Trophy Centre in the city's Pollokshaws.

Mr Torbett's QC Tony Graham pled not guilty on his behalf to the charges and he was granted bail.

Judge Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin in June and the case could last up to 10 days.