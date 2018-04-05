Image caption Martin Watt had worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie until 2012

A former A&E consultant has been jailed for 12 years for possessing firearms with intent to endanger life.

Dr Martin Watt, who worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie from 1994, was sacked in 2012 following disciplinary proceedings.

The 62-year-old from Cumbernauld was later found with three sub-machine guns, two pistols, ammunition and an "assassination list".

He was found guilty last month after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.