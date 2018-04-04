Image copyright Google Image caption The fight broke out in Sauchiehall Street, near its junction with Renfield Street in the early hours of Monday

A man has been seriously assaulted in Glasgow city centre in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Police said a fight broke out in Sauchiehall Street, near its junction with Renfield Street.

The incident involved a group of up to eight men and women and a man in a grey hoodie was spotted running away. Detectives want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a serious head injury.

A force spokeswoman said his condition is not life threatening.

Hooded man

Officers are examining CCTV footage of the incident, which took place between 03:30 and 04:00.

Det Con Colin Kilgour said: "We are aware of a number of people being out and about around the time of the incident and I'm appealing to those who were out socialising in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"You may not realise the significance of what you saw but any small piece of information could help us piece together the circumstances of what has happened.

"Perhaps you noticed the group, perhaps you saw the disturbance and saw the man in the grey hooded top."

Police said the man spotted running was of medium height and build.