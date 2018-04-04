Man arrested and charged over Castlemilk flat death
- 4 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested and charged with the death of a 49-year-old man who was found in a Glasgow flat.
Eight children, including a baby, were in the property in Raithburn Road, Castlemilk when police were called to a disturbance at 04:40 on Tuesday.
The children and two women were all taken to the the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later released.
The 41-year-old man is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.