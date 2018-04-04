Image caption A large part of Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, was cordoned off on Tuesday morning

A man has been arrested and charged with the death of a 49-year-old man who was found in a Glasgow flat.

Eight children, including a baby, were in the property in Raithburn Road, Castlemilk when police were called to a disturbance at 04:40 on Tuesday.

The children and two women were all taken to the the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later released.

The 41-year-old man is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.