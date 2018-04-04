Image copyright Aggreko Image caption Aggreko power units are used across the world

A global power supply firm has announced a £33m innovation project which will create 23 new jobs.

Aggreko's Future Technology Project will develop new power generators at its site in Dumbarton.

A £1.5m Scottish Enterprise grant will go towards the scheme, which is aimed at creating more efficient generators with lower carbon emissions.

The project includes expanding the use of solar-diesel hybrid energy storage products.

'Hugely encouraging'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who visited the site on Wednesday, hailed the "significant investment".

She added "It is hugely encouraging that Aggreko regard Scotland as the perfect place for them to grow their business.

"As our new Energy Strategy sets out, it is crucial that we find new ways to ensure energy is produced efficiently, and integrates renewable and low carbon technology - as is the case with these developments by Aggreko."

Ms Sturgeon said the government wants Scotland "to once again be the inventor and manufacturer of the innovations that shape the future".

Aggreko chief executive Chris Weston said the investment was necessary to address the "urgent need for cleaner fuels".