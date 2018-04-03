Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a flat on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Two women and eight children have been taken to hospital after a fight broke out inside a Glasgow flat.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, at about 04:40 on Tuesday.

Ten people were admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment following the large scale disturbance.

It is not known if any weapons were involved and no condition details for any of the injured have been released.