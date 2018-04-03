Ten taken to hospital after Glasgow flat disturbance
- 3 April 2018
Two women and eight children have been taken to hospital after a fight broke out inside a Glasgow flat.
Police Scotland said the incident happened on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, at about 04:40 on Tuesday.
Ten people were admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment following the large scale disturbance.
It is not known if any weapons were involved and no condition details for any of the injured have been released.