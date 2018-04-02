Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Pitt Street, near Bath Street, in the city centre

Two men are being treated for stab wounds after they were attacked by a group of men in Glasgow city centre.

Police said the victims, both aged 31, were walking in Pitt Street near Bath Street when they were approached and seriously assaulted at about 03:00.

They were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and their conditions were described as stable.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and are checking CCTV footage from the area.

Det Con Andrew Barbour said: "At this time I would ask anyone who was in the area of Pitt Street around the time of the incident, who either witnessed this attack take place, or who has any information on the men responsible to come forward to police."