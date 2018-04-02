More than 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a car garage in Glasgow.

Six fire engines, plus specialist appliances, were sent to the scene on Scotland Street at about 05:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the one-storey garage was alight and a number of cars were on fire.

Firefighters were also cooling down two gas cylinders as a precaution and a number of other cylinders on site are as yet unidentified.

The road is closed in both directions between Shields Road and Carnoustie Street.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Around 50 to 55 firefighters are in attendance.

"The one-storey building has a garage on the ground floor and an unknown quantity of cars are on fire.

"There are also a large quantity of unidentified cylinders involved."

Glasgow Subway said police had restricted access to Scotland Street. Shields Road station is open, however the car park is closed.