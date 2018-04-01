Bikers rally for Easter egg run
- 1 April 2018
Hundreds of bikers have been taking part in the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity Easter Egg Run.
The run has evolved from a fun way of delivering Easter eggs to young patients, and now raises substantial funds for charity through sponsorship.
Pictures by PA photographer Andrew Milligan.