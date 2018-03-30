Glasgow house deaths 'not suspicious'
- 30 March 2018
Police have said the deaths of a man and a woman in a house in Glasgow were not suspicious.
The 52-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were found at the address in Kevoch Drive, Knightswood on Tuesday.
The assessment that their deaths were not suspicious followed a port mortem examination.
Officers said they will not be officially naming the man and woman. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.