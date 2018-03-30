Two further arrests over Ansar Shah death

Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Anser Shah was stabbed to death in an Ayr car park in 1993

Two further men have been arrested in connection with the death of Ansar Shah in Ayr.

Mr Shah was stabbed to death in a seafront car park in the town on 4 October 1993.

Police said a 53-year-old man has been arrested in the London area and a 59-year-old man has been arrested in Ayrshire.

Another man, 51-year-old Jagtar Singh, has already appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Shah.

Mr Singh, whose address was given as Romans-sur-Isere in France, made no plea to the single charge of murder at Ayr Sheriff Court on 30 November last year.