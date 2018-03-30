Image copyright RNLI/Stephen Lawson

A man has been rescued by Oban RNLI lifeboat after falling into the water at the town's marina.

The lifeboat was launched at 00:56 at the request of coastguard officers.

The crew said they found the "elderly gentleman" in a very cold and confused state, having clambered onto a small inflatable boat.

The man was taken by the lifeboat to a waiting ambulance.