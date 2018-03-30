Elderly man rescued from Oban marina
- 30 March 2018
A man has been rescued by Oban RNLI lifeboat after falling into the water at the town's marina.
The lifeboat was launched at 00:56 at the request of coastguard officers.
The crew said they found the "elderly gentleman" in a very cold and confused state, having clambered onto a small inflatable boat.
The man was taken by the lifeboat to a waiting ambulance.