Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in a wooded area near Whistleberry Road and Abbotsford Avenue

A man was seriously assaulted by a gang of five men as he walked his dog in South Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old was attacked in a wooded area near Whistleberry Road and Abbotsford Avenue, Hamilton.

The victim was approached from behind and set upon by the group at about 11:30 on 18 March.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, where he was treated for serious facial and head injuries.

PC Graeme Stoddart said: "This attack has left a man not only with serious injuries, but also badly shaken.

"It is vital that we trace those responsible.

"The area where this attack took place is popular for dog walkers and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area on that Sunday morning who may have seen anything that may help us in our inquiries."