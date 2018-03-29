Image caption McIver was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail

A man who allowed his flat to be used to store lethal weapons has been jailed for more than six years.

Police raided John McIver's flat in Possilpark, Glasgow, last November and found a stun gun disguised as an iPhone.

Officers also seized two stun guns, a self-loading pistol, two shotguns and bullets and drugs with a street value of £168,000.

McIver, who admitted the charges, was jailed for six years and eight months.

'Lethal fireams'

Lord Mulholland told McIver: "You let your flat be used to store drugs and firearms.

"You stored lethal firearms. Lethal weapons which in the wrong hands can be used to maim or kill.

"This city has seen a lot of these offences."

The High Court in Glasgow heard McIver had a limited criminal record.

Lord Mulholland added: "You have let yourself, your partner and your family down.

"You should reflect on your conduct and make sure when you are released you never see the inside of a court again."

'Father and grandfather'

Police discovered a stash of cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine in the property.

McIver, who lived most of the time at his partner's home, had agreed to store items on behalf of others in his flat.

He pleaded guilty to 12 charges which included possession of firearms as well being concerned in the supply of the drugs.

The weapons found included a Remington self-loading pistol, a sawn-off shotgun and a Winchester shotgun.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan, said: "This is a man who had a decent work record into his 50s.

"He is a father and a grandfather.

"He lived with his partner and that meant his house was not lived in and that was known to others who took advantage of this."