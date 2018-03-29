Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighters tackle large blaze in Barrhead

  • 29 March 2018
Fire in Barrhead Image copyright Twitter/@feministmo
Image caption The fire took hold at Leggat Plant in Barrhead

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a business in East Renfrewshire.

The fire broke out in Blackbyres Road, Barrhead, at about 04:45.

It is understood to have started at Leggat Plant Limited.

There were no casualties reported.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The fire is understood to have broken out at Leggat Plant Company

