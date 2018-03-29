Firefighters tackle large blaze in Barrhead
- 29 March 2018
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a business in East Renfrewshire.
The fire broke out in Blackbyres Road, Barrhead, at about 04:45.
It is understood to have started at Leggat Plant Limited.
There were no casualties reported.