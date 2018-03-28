Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were discovered in a house in Revoch Drive, Knightswood around 20:10 on Tuesday

Detectives are treating the discovery of two bodies in a house as unexplained.

Police Scotland confirmed a 52-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were found dead in a property on Revoch Drive in Knightswood, Glasgow.

The house, near Knightswood Golf Club, was taped off after the alarm was raised on Tuesday night.

Post mortem examinations have yet to take place to determine how the man and woman died.

A force spokeswoman said: "At around 20:10 police were called to the report of a body of a 52-year-old man and the body of a 35-year-old woman being discovered within a property on Revoch Drive in Glasgow.

"Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of the deaths which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.

"Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances and a report will be submitted to procurator fiscal."