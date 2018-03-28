Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Mr Higgins was last seen at his home in Auctioneers Way, Lanark, on Sunday

Police are growing concerned for a man who has been missing from his South Lanarkshire home since the weekend.

William Higgins, 49, was last seen in Auctioneers Way, Lanark, on Sunday morning.

Local officers have been assisted by the police helicopter and marine unit during searches.

Mr Higgins is white, 5ft 9in, bald, of medium build and has an auburn beard and moustache.

He is thought to be wearing jeans, brown leather walking boots and a black Berghaus jacket.

'Out of character'

Insp Ross McCallum said: "Since William was reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive searches and inquiries to trace him.

"William has been going through a difficult time recently and his family are growing increasingly worried about him as it is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family or friends."

Police have received information about an unconfirmed sighting of Mr Higgins in the Clydesdale area on Sunday and have urged anyone who recognises his description to come forward.