Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mohammed Aslam wanted to have his case heard at the UK Supreme Court

A man from Glasgow has lost a 10-year court battle over his failure to pay council tax.

Mohammed Aslam was first taken to court in 2008 when he was bankrupted for not paying the tax to Glasgow City Council.

He tried to sue the council for wrongful sequestration the following the year, but that was dismissed.

Following a series of unsuccessful appeals, his bid to have the case heard at the UK Supreme Court has finally been rejected.

Mr Aslam appealed the to the sheriff principal in 2010 and the Court of Session in 2011 but both bids failed.

He then began court action to have the bankruptcy order against him amended but it also failed, as did further appeals.

His final action was to appeal against the Court of Session's refusal to allow him yet another appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

It refused permission to appeal saying the 10-year-old case did not raise a point of law of general public importance.