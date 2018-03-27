Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Isabella Miller died after the crash on Saturday

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged hit-and-run which claimed the life of a pensioner.

Isabella Miller, 68, from the Dumfries area, died after a three-car crash on Saturday night on the A76 between Cumnock and New Cumnock.

Thomas Devlin, 26, of Ayrshire, made no plea or declaration when he appeared before Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Devlin, who was remanded in custody, was charged with five offences under the Road Traffic Act.

He was also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Police Scotland said Ms Miller was a passenger in a Vauxhall Antarta.