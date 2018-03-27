Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption John McGuire died in hospital following a disturbance at Cardonald Post Office

Police have named a man who died following a disturbance at a Post Office in Glasgow.

John McGuire, 56, sustained serious injuries during the incident on Paisley Road West, Cardonald, about 14:00 on Saturday.

Mr McGuire was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later.

Two men were arrested and appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Allan Brown, 62, of Craigton, and Edward Brown, 49, of Renfrew, were charged with culpable homicide.

Both men made no plea or declaration and were released on bail.