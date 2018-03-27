Image copyright Elliot Simpson/Geograph Image caption Bearsden Academy is one of three East Dunbartonshire schools which will be affected

Strike action by a teachers' union is due to take place at three schools in East Dunbartonshire.

The NASUWT says the strike is over management practices including administrative tasks and class cover at East Dunbartonshire Council.

The schools affected are Kirkintilloch High School, Lenzie Academy and Bearsden Academy.

The council failed to secure an interim interdict in the Court of Session to prevent the action.

Members of the two larger education unions across Scotland - the EIS and the SSTA - are not involved in the strike.

The NASUWT said it planned to target Scottish councils that failed to support teachers to improve their workload and working conditions.

'Real improvements'

General secretary Chris Keates said: "Whilst the government must take responsibility for the year-on-year deterioration in teachers' pay and conditions, there are actions that employers have the power to take locally to address some of the concerns raised by teachers and alleviate some of the pressures on them.

"It is disappointing that we have been forced to take action in East Dunbartonshire, but having attempted to engage in constructive discussions to work together on these issues, regrettably the council changed its position and instead of confirming it would work with us on the issues we had raised, would only commit to them informing local discussions."

She added: "Instead of wasting public money challenging the NASUWT's lawful action, the council's time and resources would have been better spent working with us to implement real improvements in teachers' working conditions and avoiding strike action."

Joint council leader councillor Vaughan Moody said: "The threat of industrial action by the NASUWT, targeting only East Dunbartonshire of 32 local authorities in Scotland, is unjustified, unduly personal and a direct attack on the pupils of this area because they are in high-performing schools.

"The unsubstantiated claims by the NASUWT that the council has chosen not to engage with them are simply untrue. This council has been instrumental in addressing all issues raised by teachers."

The other joint leader, councillor Andrew Polson, added: "I would also like to reassure our young people and their families and carers that we are doing everything in our power to minimise the disruption to their schooling through this single union action which is not being supported by the other teaching unions."