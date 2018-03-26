Image copyright Roisin Walker Image caption Roisin Walker was one of five children injured in the incident in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow on Saturday afternoon

A teenage girl who was hit by a car while standing on a pavement in Glasgow has been named as Roisin Walker.

The 14-year-old is in a serious condition in hospital and has a broken neck.

Police are treating the attack in Castlemilk, where a man drove his silver Vauxhall Astra into a group of teenagers, as attempted murder.

Two girls, aged 12 and 14, and two boys, aged 12 and 13, were treated for minor injuries.

Roisin's mother, Trisha McGonigal, has told BBC Scotland that her daughter's neck was broken, between the sixth and seventh vertebrae, and needed to be stabilised as soon as possible.

She said she was in a lot of pain and waiting to hear from doctors about what surgery she might need.

Image copyright Jamieleigh Walker Image caption Roisin Walker is in a serious condition in hospital and has a broken neck

The incident happened at Stravanan Road at about 15:30 on Saturday afternoon and the man drove off towards Birgidale Road. There was a passenger, another man, in the car at the time.

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and as such we are treating this incident at attempted murder.

"Extensive police inquiries are continuing to trace the man driving the car, his male passenger and also the vehicle involved. Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"At this time I would appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation, including anyone who may have details of the silver coloured Vauxhall Astra involved to contact police as a matter of urgency."

Extra police patrols will be made in the area to reassure the local community.