Image copyright Google Image caption The man was walking along Milton Street when he was stabbed in the neck

A 23-year-old man has been stabbed in an "unprovoked" attack in Hamilton on Sunday.

The assault took place at about 10:20 on Sunday when the man was walking along Milton Street towards the railway station.

Another man was walking in the other direction and stabbed the victim in the back of the neck as he walked by.

The victim was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment and his condition is described as stable.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 21 and 40, 5ft 8in, of slim build with short shaven hair.

He was wearing a navy tracksuit.

Det Con Stephen Divers from Cambuslang CID said: "This was a random and totally unprovoked attack and it is vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Milton Street yesterday morning who noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.