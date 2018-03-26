World Irish Dancing Championships come to Glasgow
- 26 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Royal Concert Hall hosted more than 14,500 dancers and supporters who travelled from as far as the USA, Russia and Japan.
The annual event is in its 48th year and Glasgow has hosted the competition five times.
All images are copyrighted.