Image copyright Google Image caption A disturbance took place at the Post Office on Paisley Road West on Saturday

A man who was injured in a disturbance at a Post Office in Glasgow has died.

Emergency services were called to the Paisley Road West branch in Cardonald at about 14:00 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the 56-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but later died.

Two men, aged 49 and 62, have been arrested in connection with the death. They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.