A 68-year-old woman has died in a hit-and-run crash involving three cars in East Ayrshire.

Police are searching for the male driver of a grey Peugeot 307 who fled the scene of the accident which happened on the A76 on Saturday.

His car was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus and a Vauxhall Antara on the A76 between Cumnock and New Cumnock.

The female driver and a male passenger of the Antara were also slightly hurt.

The vehicle was travelling north between New Cumnock and Cumnock at about 23:05 when it collided with two other cars.

Three people in a black Ford Focus that was travelling north were also treated for minor injuries.

Police said several motorists stopped to help the injured.

'Extensive enquiries'

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released without charge.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

Sgt Ian Thornton said: "Extensive enquiries are underway to locate the driver of the Peugeot motor car who fled the scene of the crash.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or who may have dash cam footage or who may have seen the Peugeot car being driven prior to the incident occurring to contact us.

"You may have information which could assist our enquiries as we try to establish the circumstances of this incident which has resulted in a woman's death."