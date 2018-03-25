Man held after Glasgow city centre assault on pensioner
Police have arrested a man in connection with an attack on a 77-year-old man in Glasgow.
The pensioner was walking on Bath Street near Wellington Street in the city centre at about 21:45 on Friday night when he was assaulted.
His condition in hospital is described as "critical".
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday .