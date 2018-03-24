Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in hospital after Post Office incident in Glasgow

  • 24 March 2018
Post Office on Paisley Road West Image copyright Google
Image caption A disturbance took place at the Post Office on Paisley Road West on Saturday

A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance at a Post Office in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the Paisley Road West branch in Cardonald at about 14:00 on Saturday.

Police said a man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but his condition was unknown.

Officers were carrying out enquiries into the exact circumstances of what happened.

