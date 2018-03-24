Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on Bath Street, at Wellington Street

A 77-year-old man is fighting for his life after being attacked in Glasgow.

The pensioner was walking on Bath Street near Wellington Street in the city centre at about 21:45 on Friday night when the unprovoked attack took place.

He was left with a severe head injury and his condition is "critical".

The suspect is described as about 6 ft tall, wearing a grey three-quarter length coat with a white shirt, brown shoes and facial stubble.

He was last seen on Sauchiehall Street at West Campbell Street.

Police say the suspect was seen in the company of a woman before the attack.

'Despicable and cowardly'

She had blonde hair, a medium build and was wearing a long brown coat, a leopard print top and carrying a brown handbag.

It was believed the attack on the elderly man occurred after the man and woman parted company and the suspect headed up Bath Street.

Officers are viewing CCTV footage from the area.

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "To carry out an unprovoked attack on an elderly man is despicable and cowardly.

"This assault has left a 77 year-old man in a critical condition and a family traumatised by what has happened. It's imperative we trace the man responsible."