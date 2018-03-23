Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The horse's head was found in a burn in Bellshill

A horse's head has been found by a member of the public in a burn in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA said it was discovered near the junction between Carnbroe Road and Rosebank Road on Monday.

It is not known how the animal died.

Scottish SPCA inspector Jack Marshall said: "If someone has done this as a deliberate act of cruelty then this is sickening."

He added: "We're urging anyone with information to contact our animal helpline in confidence."