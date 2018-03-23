Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lisa Brown lived in Cadiz and commuted to her job in Gibraltar

The family of a Scottish woman who went missing in Spain more than two years ago are offering a £100,000 reward for information which helps the investigation into her disappearance.

Lisa Brown, originally from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, was 32 when she was reported missing by her former partner in November 2015.

Police are treating the case as murder.

Her brother, Craig Douglas, and the charity Crimestoppers have launched a fresh appeal for information in Cadiz.

It is the first time Crimestoppers has put up a third-party reward on foreign soil.

'Daily struggle'

The charity, and Ms Brown's family, hope that anonymity might give people in the local expat community the confidence to come forward.

Mr Douglas said: "There's very few families worldwide where they actually don't know what's happened to people they love.

"They're gone and you don't know where they are - that's pretty overwhelming at times.

"It's a daily struggle, Lisa was my wee sister and then she's not there. My mum's in her 70s, Lisa's son is only 10.

"For that wee boy to go to school and come back and she's not there, I'm doing this for them - I refuse to let Lisa be forgotten.

"We're hopeful we can get some sort of closure."

It is the first time Crimestoppers has put up a third-party reward on foreign soil

Ms Brown was last heard from on 4 November 2015 when she spoke to her sister, Helen Jordan, on the phone.

Her ex-partner reported her missing on 9 November after she failed to pick up their child from school.

She had lived in Spain since the age of 18, and commuted to her job in Gibraltar.

Roger Critchell, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: "The Spanish police take it as a suspected murder for their investigation.

"Over the last two years they haven't been able to progress - they haven't found a body and they haven't been able to charge somebody.

"There's been a wall of silence - the expat community is very close, but somebody knows something.

"They can contact us truly anonymously and we will pass that on to Spanish police through the National Crime Agency.

"There's a kid, there's a family back in Scotland that doesn't know what's happened, but there's a body somewhere."

The reward, being put up by the family, will be available to anyone who gives information which leads to an arrest and conviction, reveals the location of Ms Brown's body, or provides clues which have a "significant impact" on the investigation.