Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire in Glasgow city centre

Parts of Glasgow city centre remain cordoned after a major blaze engulfed a night club.

No-one was hurt but warnings are still in place over the asbestos risk to residents and workers from smoke.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, with firefighters expected to remain at the scene in Sauchiehall Street for some days.

It was one of the biggest faced by Scotland's fire service since it was amalgamated nearly five years ago.

At its height, more than 120 firefighters dealt with the blaze on the busy shopping thoroughfare.

It took hold in the roof of the building which houses Victoria's nightclub at about 08:20 on Thursday.

Chief Fire Officer Alasdair Hay said: "It is one of the biggest incidents we've had in the Scottish Fire and Rescue service since its inception."

Image copyright PA Image caption Precautions were taken due to the presence of asbestos

Image caption Smoke filled the local area and residents have been told to stay indoors

Thick smoke billowed across the city for much of the day with fears the fire could spread to nearby buildings including the historic Pavilion Theatre.

The fire was eventually contained but shows at the Pavilion and nearby Theatre Royal were cancelled with firefighters expected to remain at the scene for several days.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay said: "This is an extremely challenging incident but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been outstanding.

"We would urge the occupants of surrounding buildings to remain indoors and keep their windows closed due to the suspected presence of asbestos."

Firefighters continued to cool the outside walls of the Pavilion to prevent the spread of the fire throughout the afternoon on Thursday.

Image copyright Jim Moore Image caption Flames were visible from neighbouring streets and there were fears it would spread to the Pavilion Theatre

A spokesman for the theatre said: "The fire did not spread to the theatre and we hope that the only damage we have will be smoke related and to the front doors, which the fire service had to force entry to."

Thursday's comedy show with Jonathan Pie at the Pavilion was cancelled while Scottish Opera said its performance of Ariadne auf Naxos at the Theatre Royal Glasgow also had to be called off.

General director Alex Reedijk said: "Unfortunately, the theatre sits directly downwind from the nearby fire on Sauchiehall Street and has been affected by smoke.

"It is going to take some time for this to clear from the building and ensure that it is comfortable for our audiences and performers."

Roads around the scene remain closed as firefighters continue their operation.

Hope Street is closed to all traffic between Bath Street and Renfrew Street. And Renfield Street is also closed between Renfrew Street and Bath Street.

Lauders Bar, which is located on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Renfield Street remains closed.

The pub's Facebook page posted: "Due to fire in Victoria's in Sauchiehall street, we have been evacuated from Lauders. Therefore we will remain closed until informed it is safe for us to re-open".

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Inferno: An aerial view from the Police Scotland helicopter shows flames engulfing the roof of the building

Nicola Sturgeon chaired a meeting of the Scottish government resilience group on Wednesday to discuss the incident.

She tweeted: "This remains a serious ongoing incident and my sincere thanks go to the Scottish Fire and Rescue service and other emergency services for their heroic work".

The fire was described as "an inferno" by the crews fighting it.

ACO Lewis Ramsay said: "It was a really complicated fire with an extensive fire spread, spreading across a number of older tenement-style buildings.

"The first crews did a great job. They got into the premises as quickly as they could but it was an inferno.

"It was like a blowtorch, and they were beaten back by the heat and the flames and a really rapid spread."

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 20 fire appliances, including specialist equipment, were deployed

He said the fire crews had to come out of the building quickly before undertaking "some really aggressive firefighting".

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the whole building appeared to be affected, from the ground floor to the roof.