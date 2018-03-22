Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police released two CCTV images of men they want to speak to

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault on Christmas Day.

The incident took place near Club Mango on Dumbarton Road, Clydebank.

One of the men is 18-25, 5ft 10in tall with dark brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket, blue polo top, blue jeans and dark Vans trainers.

The second man is 18-25, 5ft 11in, with brown hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and dark trainers.

Det Con Craig McGarry said "I believe that someone may have seen these men immediately before or after the incident, either within the nightclub or in the surrounding area.

"You may have thought nothing of it at the time, but any information we receive could be crucial. "