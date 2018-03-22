Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire in Glasgow city centre

Emergency services are dealing with a major fire at a nightclub in Glasgow city centre.

Fire crews were called to a blaze which is believed to have started in Victoria's in Sauchiehall Street at about 08:20 on Thursday morning.

Eight appliances were tackling the fire and residents were evacuated from nearby buildings.

Photos on social media showed smoke billowing from shop fronts opposite the former British Home Stores building.

Witnesses described flames coming from windows on the first floor.

Image copyright Jim Moore Image caption Flames were visible from neighbouring streets

Police have confirmed there were no fatalities. The well-known nightspot occupies the upper floors of the property.

City centre streets were sealed off with Hope Street closed to all traffic between Bath Street and Renfrew Street.

Renfield Street was also closed between Renfrew Street and Bath Street.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the fire took hold in Victoria's nightclub which occupies the upper floors of the block

Image copyright Gordy Porter Image caption Smoke from the fire can be seen across the city

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Recue Service said: "We were alerted at 8.18am on Thursday, March 22 to reports of a well-developed fire which had taken hold within the roof space of a commercial premise.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, where firefighters are currently on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

"Crews have safely evacuated the occupants of several nearby properties."

Image copyright Jim Moore Image caption Smoke reaches as far as the Pavilion Theatre

Image caption Smoke filled much of Sauchiehall Street