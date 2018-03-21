Image copyright NHS GGC Image caption Four children are now being treated for infections that may be linked to the water supply

Patients at the Royal Hospital for Children are set to resume using showers and taps as tests for bacteria in the water supply continue.

Four children remain stable as a result of infections which may be linked to the contamination.

But NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed filters have now been fitted to the affected wards.

There are no reports of any infected patients in the neighbouring Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The health board said patients in the affected wards at the RHC will be able to use water for bathing from Thursday as filters have been fitted.

But it confirmed bottled and sterile water will continue to be provided for drinking and brushing teeth while investigations continue.

'Fully informed'

A NHSGGC spokeswoman said: "The parents of all affected patients were immediately spoken to by their consultant following receipt of lab test results being made available and have been kept fully informed throughout.

"There are no reports of any patients being infected by bacteria from water in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital wards treating the most immunity-compromised patients."

Appropriate infection control measures tailored to each patient in the affected QEUH wards are in place, including the provision of sterile wipes for cleaning skin and bottled water.

The spokeswoman added: "We continue to investigate the presence of bacteria in the water supply to some wards in the RHC with input from experts at Health Protection Scotland, Health Facilities Scotland and Scottish Water.

"All of the actions we took including the switching off of showers and taps during the investigation were taken with the safety of our patients on these wards in mind."

On Tuesday, health secretary Shona Robison apologised to the children and parents affected by the scare.