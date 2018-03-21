Image caption The Glasgow Necropolis is a favourite place for locals and tourists to see views of the city

Council chiefs will consult the public about the regeneration of a historic quarter which is home to Glasgow Cathedral and the Necropolis.

The High Street/Saltmarket quarter also houses the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art and Glasgow Green.

Glasgow City Council confirmed a working group has been set up to develop a five-year action plan.

It aims to support the heritage strategy for the area and promote it as a visitor destination.

'Enormous potential'

Angus Millar, depute city convener for inclusive economic growth, said: "The High Street and Saltmarket area is one with a rich heritage and enormous potential, but there is a widespread feeling that the area has not been given the attention or recognition it deserves as the historic heart of Glasgow.

"With the right investment and approach, it can be restored to its traditional role as an important centre for Glasgow and the High Street action plan identifies a range of key priorities and opportunities to revitalise and champion the area."

Other aspirations include calls for more bespoke businesses and unique traders as well as increasing footfall in the area.

The consultation begins on 26 March and will conclude on 6 May.

Mr Millar added: "We would like everyone with a stake or interest in the High Street and Saltmarket's future to take part in this consultation, put forward their thoughts and ideas, and help us deliver a future worthy of its history."