Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Bryan McNulty said he could not recall the incident which left him with multiple injuries

A man said to have been hit by a car in an alleged murder bid told jurors he has no recollection what happened to him.

Bryan McNulty, 33, was giving evidence at the trial of Jordan Devine at the High Court in Glasgow.

Devine, 23, of Newlands, Glasgow denies driving a car at Mr McNulty and striking him on the body.

The victim suffered a number of injuries in the incident on Jamaica Street, Glasgow, last January.

Mr McNulty told the jury how he ended up in hospital after an "accident".

Fractured skull

Prosecutor Alan MacKay asked: "Any memory of what happened before this?"

The witness replied: "I do not remember anything. I am telling the truth."

He said he believed he was in hospital for about a fortnight.

Mr McNulty was treated for a fractured skull and had a metal plate put in his arm.

The trial, before Judge Lady Stacey, continues.