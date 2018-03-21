Image copyright Google Image caption The man was assaulted in his house in Priesthill Road

Two men broke into a 63-year-old man's home in Glasgow and left him with a serious head injury.

The pair forced their way into the Priesthill Road property at about 13:05 on Tuesday in what police say was not an opportunist attack.

The man was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital before being released.

Police believe the pair targeted the house specifically and it was not an attempted robbery as nothing was taken.

The suspects were both white. One was bald, wearing a black tracksuit with blue stripes on the arms and the legs, dark coloured gloves and a beanie hat or balaclava.

The second was wearing dark clothing, grey Nike gloves with a white logo and a beanie hat or balaclava.

Chased

Det Con Emma Nicholson said: "Whilst at this time we don't have a motive for this attack, we do believe that the men went to that house specifically.

"It wasn't an opportunist attack or an attempted robbery as the suspects did not try and steal anything.

"A couple of people chased them men, however, they made off into a small hatchback car, possibly blue in colour, that they had parked on the street nearby."