Image copyright Google Image caption The shopkeeper was attacker during a robbery at George's Wee Dairy

A shopkeeper in Glasgow was taken to hospital with a head injury after a robbery at his store.

The 62-year-old was treated for a head injury after two men tried to steal the till at George's Wee Dairy in Clarendon Street, Maryhill, at about 05:25 on Tuesday.

The men failed to take the cash register but made off with cigarettes and other store items.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but has since been released.

Police say the first suspect was white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins and of medium build.

He was wearing a dark green hooded top, with the hood up and a red top underneath. He also wore a padded dark green jacket.

The second man was white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins and slim. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up.

Both men are described as being in their late teens.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and are gathering CCTV footage.