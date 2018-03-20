Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found on Cleveden Road, near the canal

The death of a woman whose body was found near a canal in Glasgow is being treated as unexplained.

Police Scotland said the discovery was made at about 13:30 on Tuesday on Cleveden Road, Kelvindale.

A force spokeswoman said: "Formal identification has yet to take place and the death is being treated as unexplained at this time."

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.