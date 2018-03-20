Police probe unexplained death of woman found near canal
- 20 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a woman whose body was found near a canal in Glasgow is being treated as unexplained.
Police Scotland said the discovery was made at about 13:30 on Tuesday on Cleveden Road, Kelvindale.
A force spokeswoman said: "Formal identification has yet to take place and the death is being treated as unexplained at this time."
A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.