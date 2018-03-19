Fire crews tackle large blaze in Barmulloch in Glasgow
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in the Barmulloch area of Glasgow.
It is understood to be in a new housing development which is under construction on Wallacewell Road.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was in attendance at the incident.
Pictures on social media showed flames and large plumes of smoke coming from the scene.