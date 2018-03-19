Image copyright Google Image caption Jeffrey Street in Kilmarnock, where three men arrived at the door with knives.

Two men could be scarred for life after a violent blade attack in Kilmarnock.

The men, aged 52 and 67, were seriously assaulted after three men turned up at the door of the Jeffrey Street flat with weapons at about 19:20 on Sunday.

The victims were treated at Crosshouse hospital but have been left with potentially scarring injuries.

Police described the assault as "violent and brutal" and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The first suspect is described as having short blonde hair, and was of slim build.

The second suspect is described as being around 30 years old, 5ft 8in, of medium/ stocky build with short, tidy dark hair and was clean shaven.

'Acting suspiciously'

The men were unable to give a description of the third suspect.

All of the suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Det Sgt Barry Walker said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack which took place in a flat in a residential area nearby an open park area.

"It is vital that we find the persons responsible and would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a group of men acting suspiciously to come forward and contact us."