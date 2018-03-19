Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man following a serious assault in a Glasgow bar.

The attack in MacConnell's in the city's Hope Street on 25 February left a 22-year-old man requiring hospital treatment for his injuries.

The man police want to interview is described as white, 20-30 years of age, medium to heavy build, with short brown hair and a brown beard.

He was wearing a grey top and light or grey-coloured trousers.

DC Paul Houston, from Stewart Street Police Office, said: "A young man has been left in a state of shock having been assaulted whilst on a night out with friends.

"This was a vicious assault that took place in Glasgow city centre.

"MacConnell's bar was busy at the time and I am appealing for the identification of this man to assist with the ongoing investigation."