Image caption Mr Leonard spoke at the event which was part of an international day of action

The leader of Scottish Labour has pledged to take action to drive racism out of the party.

Richard Leonard was speaking at an anti-racism rally in Glasgow a day after a Labour councillor was suspended for making islamophobic comments against the SNP's Humza Yousaf.

Hundreds of people marched in Glasgow to protest against all prejudice based on race, colour, creed and gender.

The demonstration was part of the UNs international anti-racism day.

Mr Leonard led the speakers at a rally in George Square, which was organised by Stand up to Racism Scotland.

He is under pressure to expel Dumfries and Galloway Labour councillor Jim Dempster who admitted making Islamophobic remarks against Mr Yousaf, the transport secretary.

Mr Dempster had been "stating his opinion" to transport officials at a meeting that Mr Yousaf "did not give much regard to road transport issues in the south west" and had been "largely anonymous in his presence".

A transport official said he had told Mr Dempster that Mr Yousaf attended the South West Transport Conference and had met residents in the village of Springholm.

He said Mr Dempster responded by saying: "He may have been at Springholm but no-one would have seen him under his burka."

The councillor has apologised to Mr Yousaf, saying he was ashamed and embarrassed and could offer no defence or explanation.

But Mr Yousaf said the "Islamophobic outburst" was "utterly outrageous".

Mr Leonard said the pursuit of justice required impatience and anger.

In response, Humza Yousaf repeated his call for Councillor Dempster's expulsion and said that while he welcomed the Labour leader's rhetoric, Mr Leonard would be judged on actions, not words.