Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in hospital after stabbing in Port Glasgow house

  • 17 March 2018
Pladda Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found with stab wounds at a house in Pladda Avenue

A 22-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed at a house in Port Glasgow.

Police were called to Pladda Avenue at about 12:40 on Friday. The injured man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where staff have described his condition as stable.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was released pending further inquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites