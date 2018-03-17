Man in hospital after stabbing in Port Glasgow house
- 17 March 2018
A 22-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed at a house in Port Glasgow.
Police were called to Pladda Avenue at about 12:40 on Friday. The injured man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where staff have described his condition as stable.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was released pending further inquiries.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.