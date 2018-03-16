Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's first low emission zone (LEZ) is to come in to effect at the start of 2019.

Plans to phase in cuts to exhaust fumes from buses and other vehicles will be voted on by councillors in Glasgow next week.

The Scottish government has vowed to deliver low emission zones in four Scottish cities by 2020.

But campaigners say the Glasgow city centre plan will fail to protect people from pollution.

The first LEZ in Glasgow will be established by the end of this year.

The plan aims to see cuts to bus emissions phased in over 5 years - but with the rules only applying to one in five buses by the end of this year and no timetable in place to limit pollution from cars, vans and lorries, there has been criticism of the scheme.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said this plan failed to deliver the clean air that was legally required in the city, and would breach national and local commitments from the SNP.

The charity has labelled it a "no ambition zone".

The council said it was working with bus operators and government funding to retrofit fleets to make them compliant with emission targets.

Councillor Anna Richardson, convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: "While we continue to work with the bus industry to improve services - services which are vital to the lives of Glaswegians - it's recognised that the introduction of a LEZ needs to be proportionate and managed in such a way that ambition and practicality can be balanced.

"That is why the initial phase of the LEZ will address local buses through Traffic Regulation Conditions set by the Traffic Commissioner. Buses will be expected to meet Euro VI emission standard by December 2022.

"All other vehicles will also have to be compliant by that date, so we will be engaging widely with residents and businesses to ensure that everyone is aware of and prepared for the LEZ.

"Glasgow is forging a national path towards cleaner air - air that we will all benefit from. Poor air quality is a significant public health concern and a major social justice issue for Glasgow."

Image copyright Friends of the Earth Scotland Image caption Campaigners from Friends of the Earth Scotland have raised concerns about air quality

Emilia Hanna of Friends of the Earth Scotland said: "The people of Glasgow were promised a low emission zone, but these proposals will create a 'no ambition zone' that does almost nothing to speed up air quality improvements so desperately needed in the city.

"The proposals condemn Glasgow to illegal air for years to come and must be urgently improved.

"Councillors must recommend these proposals be significantly improved when they discuss them next week or they will have failed the people of Glasgow who suffer daily from the health impacts of air pollution.

"A low emission zone which has no signs to mark it, no new cameras to catch offenders and continues to allow almost every dirty vehicle into the city centre, is not a low emission zone."

The Federation of Small Businesses has warned that few Scottish firms are prepared for these new rules.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The FSB warns small businesses need to be kept informed

Andy Willox, FSB's Scottish policy convenor, said: "These proposals must be developed in partnership with local traders.

"FSB believes that firms and residents must be given time to adapt - that's why a phased approach is so important.

"In a similar way to households, purchasing new vehicles is a huge investment for smaller businesses that they'll look to recoup over a number of years. Glasgow City Council must shift gear when it comes to communicating these changes, and the Scottish Government should offer help for cash-strapped smaller firms."