Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe chat to fans who have been waiting

The stars of time-travel drama Outlander delighted fans by posing for selfies and signing autographs in Glasgow.

Filming for season four of the popular show rolled into the city's east end where dozens of fans waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

The former church St Andrews in the Square is doubling for a US plantation-style house in upcoming scenes.

Fans saw Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe arrive at the venue in costume.

The actors, who play Jamie and Claire Fraser in the show based on the books of author Diana Gabaldon, happily chatted to fans while wrapped up in winter jackets.

Image copyright Google Image caption The pillars and grand architecture of St Andrews in the Square will double for a grand southern American house

Season four of the fantasy drama has been filming in locations across Scotland for several months.

Cast and crew have been seen working in Polmont, Crieff, Edinburgh and East Kilbride in recent weeks.

It is not the first time Glasgow has been transformed into America for the TV show.

In season three, streets in the west end of the city were transformed into 1940s Boston.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sam Heughan makes a fan's day

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Has Ms Balfe been sharing plot secrets? Someone is sworn to secrecy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ready for a close-up: Fans capture every move

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Other cast members arrived in full costume for the scene

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Not quite historically-accurate headgear keeps the ladies dry in the Glasgow rain

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Claire Fraser would most definitely not have owned a pair of jeans

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The stars were wrapped up in winter jackets

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans were happy to wait for a glimpse of the stars

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The actor was in full Jamie Fraser mode

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ladies' finery was kept under wraps

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Life made: Fans get the ultimate profile pictures for their social media accounts

