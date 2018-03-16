The stars of time-travel drama Outlander delighted fans by posing for selfies and signing autographs in Glasgow.
Filming for season four of the popular show rolled into the city's east end where dozens of fans waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of their heroes.
The former church St Andrews in the Square is doubling for a US plantation-style house in upcoming scenes.
Fans saw Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe arrive at the venue in costume.
The actors, who play Jamie and Claire Fraser in the show based on the books of author Diana Gabaldon, happily chatted to fans while wrapped up in winter jackets.
Season four of the fantasy drama has been filming in locations across Scotland for several months.
Cast and crew have been seen working in Polmont, Crieff, Edinburgh and East Kilbride in recent weeks.
It is not the first time Glasgow has been transformed into America for the TV show.
In season three, streets in the west end of the city were transformed into 1940s Boston.
